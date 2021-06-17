Elkhart leaders host event to bring community together

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents and city leaders gathered for a Meet and Greet at Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart Wednesday.

It was part of the city’s “Taking it to the Streets” initiative.

“We want to make sure residents know each other. We want to make sure they know the services we provide. And guess what? There’s magic that happens when you know each other and you know the needs of one another,” said Mayor Rod Roberson.

In attendance: The Mayor’s Office, the Elkhart Fire Department, the Elkhart Police Department, the Parks & Recreation Department and other city leaders.

“And they are all coming out and really trying to put in an effort forth to make this a better place to live...We’d really like to change the attitude of the neighborhood. Attitude of the tenants. Make them feel more like it’s a neighborhood than just a place to live,” said Landlord Rick Barna.

Police officers and residents spent time talking too.

“In some neighborhoods safety is more of a challenge than it is in others, but we want to make sure that we are engaging our residents so that they not just know each other, but they know our police officers,” Roberson said.

The police department said it is important to be involved in the community

“Given what’s going on in the community across the nation, as we bring people together, the officers really wanted to make our presence felt. Again, just to show how we support the community. We love being in the community and love the people,” said Community Liaison for the Elkhart Police Department Adrian Riley.

Roberson said it is important to know your neighbors and to work together.

“People provide grace to people they know and it’s important they know who we are,” he said.

The City is hosting more of these Meet and Greets throughout the summer and next spring.

