Advertisement

Elkhart Jazz Festival kicks off today

By 16 News Now
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Soon, you’ll be able to hear the rhythm coming from downtown Elkhart for the 33rd Elkhart Jazz Festival.

The popular event kicks off today.

Tonight, the Lerner Theatre will host a free concert.

“Truth in Jazz” will be performing starting at 7.

There’ll be two other shows at the Wellfield Botanic Gardens at the same time.

Then on Friday, Monty Alexander will be at the Lerner Theatre.

The festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday with over 20 acts.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Police are seeing an increase in vandalism in Mishawaka this year.
Mishawaka Police to hold vandals, families accountable
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
South Bend Community Schools’ Summer Learning is “Lit”...as in Lit Camp.
You can catch the music Monday through Thursday from 11:45 in the morning until 1:15 at the...
Red Table concert series returns
The READI program (Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative) promises to send...
Indiana sending $50 million to north central region
We are a part of a coalition of broadcasters working on the release of videos from the January...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection