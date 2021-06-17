Elkhart Jazz Festival kicks off today

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Soon, you’ll be able to hear the rhythm coming from downtown Elkhart for the 33rd Elkhart Jazz Festival.

The popular event kicks off today.

Tonight, the Lerner Theatre will host a free concert.

“Truth in Jazz” will be performing starting at 7.

There’ll be two other shows at the Wellfield Botanic Gardens at the same time.

Then on Friday, Monty Alexander will be at the Lerner Theatre.

The festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday with over 20 acts.

