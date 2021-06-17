Advertisement

DeGrom pulled with shoulder issue from Mets’ 6-3 win

DeGrom appeared to grimace after a third-inning pitch to Eric Sogard.
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts during the first inning of a baseball game...
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. One start after being pulled from a gem against San Diego with flexor tendinitis in his right arm, deGrom went directly down the clubhouse tunnel after finishing the third against the Cubs. New York announced that he had an issue with his shoulder moments later. DeGrom appeared to grimace after a third-inning pitch to Eric Sogard.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

