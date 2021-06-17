Advertisement

Buchanan baseball hopes to punch ticket to state title game

The Bucks are the No. 1 team in Michigan in Division 3, and they’ll play against Grosse Point Woods University Liggett, the No. 2 team in the state in the state semifinals.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Thursday is a huge day for the Buchanan Bucks baseball team.

The Bucks are the No. 1 team in Michigan in Division 3, and they’ll play against Grosse Point Woods University Liggett, the No. 2 team in the state in the state semifinals.

Buchanan has made it to the state championship four times in program history. Getting back to the state title game in 2021, after missing all of last season due to Covid-19, would mean the world for the Bucks.

“It would mean everything especially after last year not having a season,” Buchanan senior Jack Branch said. “We worked hard over the offseason and during the season to be able to get to this point and to be able to get to that championship game.”

Branch’s teammates are tooting the same horn.

“It would mean absolutely everything especially to everyone on our team,” Buchanan senior Levi Zelmer said. “Every single person works hard and this is just what our dreams are. This has been our goal to whole season - to win a state championship. We made it this far. We can’t just give up now.”

The Bucks will look to make it back to the state championship game for the first time since 2015 on Thursday.

First pitch is at 5 PM at Michigan State.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Police are seeing an increase in vandalism in Mishawaka this year.
Mishawaka Police to hold vandals, families accountable
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found

Latest News

Head Coach Mark Nate has built the Lancers program into a dominant program, winning back to...
Lakeshore Lancers Baseball ready to head back to the state semifinals
South Bend Lions ended its home stand with 0-0 draw against Kings Hammer FC.
South Bend Lions end home stand with 0-0 draw against Kings Hammer FC
South Bend Cubs fall in walk-off fashion
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts during the first inning of a baseball game...
DeGrom pulled with shoulder issue from Mets’ 6-3 win