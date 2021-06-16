What’s Good: Get paid to learn how to deal cards at Four Wind’s dealer training school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -An opportunity to ‘go all-in’ on a new career is What’s Good in Michiana.

Four winds casino is looking to hire dealers at all four of their locations in Michiana.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate went behind the scenes where they’re getting some of their newest dealers ready, and even learned a thing or two on his own.

Four Winds Casino says they’re bringing table games to South Bend, so I got a chance to jump in on the action at their dealer training school with some of the folks who will be running these tables once they get started.

Blackjack, crisscross poker, three card poker, and Mississippi stud--later this summer, people will be able to play these table games at Four Winds Casino in South Bend.

First, they need to train the people running the tables.

“We’re looking to hire around 100 employees. We have our dealer school that started yesterday and we are continually bringing people on for the next two weeks,” said Table Games Shift Manager Jolene Straka.

On Wednesday, dealers in training learned the ins and outs of dealing blackjack.

I stepped in to try and deal a few hands.

It didn’t take long to learn that I could benefit from a little training myself.

Even though these future dealers aren’t live on the floor yet, they’re still earning $12/hour for their time.

When they’re done, they’ll be eligible for a $2,000 sign-on bonus if they work for Four Winds.

“They are considered employees the first day they start training. It is a paid training. You’re getting $12 an hour to come to class along with a $2,000 sign-on bonus,” Straka said.

The next training starts this Sat. June 19th. You can learn more about signing up by heading to their employment page and typing in ‘Dealer Trainee’.

Four Winds is also looking to hire dealers with previous experience. They’re hosting a hiring fair Tues. June 22nd from 10:00 A.M-2:00 P.M CDT at the Holiday Inn Express in Portage.

They’ll host a second one on Wed. June 23rd from 10:00 A.M-2:00 P.M CDT at the Holiday Inn Express in Michigan City.

