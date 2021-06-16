Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Jaylen’s search for active parents

By Tricia Sloma
Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are hundreds of Indiana and Michigan foster children who are available for adoption right now.

Kids like 13-year-old Jaylen.

He’s a sports-minded youth who seems to like every game he tries.

“I’m good at basketball. I’m good at football. I’m good with kids. I’m good at tennis. I’m good at golf,” said Jaylen.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“I’m friendly. I’m nice. I like to play a lot,” said Jaylen.

Yes, he does! Any game will do, as he demonstrated at the South Bend Kroc Center Kid Zone.

This kid has mad skills at video games, skee- ball, hoops and ping pong.

Jaylen hopes to find active parents who will join in the fun. After seven years in foster care, Jaylen dreams of what his new home will be like.

“A nice mom and a nice dad,” said Jaylen. “A home where I can have a phone so I could talk to my friends. So, I could socialize.”

Most of all, he looks forward to being part of a family that includes him with respect and acceptance.

“Just to like people the way they are,” said Jaylen.

Click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program and more information about Jaylen: https://www.indianaadoptionprogram.org/project/jaylen-9076/

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

