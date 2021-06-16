Advertisement

Walker strikes out career-high 12 to lead Mets over Cubs 3-2

New York Mets' Taijuan Walker delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball...
New York Mets' Taijuan Walker delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Taijuan Walker struck out a career-high 12, Pete Alonso drove in three runs and the surging New York Mets threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Walker allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, and he walked none for the third time.

Walker had struck out 11 seven times previously, all before he had Tommy John surgery on April 25, 2018.

The right-hander has a 2.12 ERA, and the Mets are unbeaten in his six home starts.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/15/2021 10:38:41 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Deadly house fire in Mishawaka
One dead, one injured in Mishawaka house fire
Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says swimmers need to be especially aware of Lake Michigan.
Why you need to be aware of swimming in Lake Michigan
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court

Latest News

Natalee McNeil trots home after hitting a walk-off three-run homerun against Whiteford in the...
Natalee McNeil walks it off to send Bridgman to first state semifinals with 7-4 win over Whiteford
The Buchanan Bucks softball team defeated Central Montcalm, 11-2, on Tuesday at Cornerstone...
Buchanan Softball hits their way into state semifinals
Irish baseball manager Link Jarrett shows Notre Dame fans some love after his team returned to...
Irish manager Link Jarrett proud of what Irish accomplished in 2021
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13), Daz Cameron, rear, and Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate the...
Mize, Cabrera help Tigers send Royals to 5th straight loss
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79), Leury Garcia (28), Tim Anderson and Danny Mendick, right,...
Keuchel crisp thru 7, leads White Sox past Rays 3-0