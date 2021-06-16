Advertisement

Two years since death of Eric Logan

By 16 News Now
Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend community is remembering Eric Logan.

Today marks two years since former South Bend Police Officer Ryan O’Neill shot and killed Logan after he said Logan ran toward him with a knife.

The officer did not have his body camera on at the time.

You may remember, officials did not end up charging O’Neill following an independent investigation.

O’Neill was later charged in an unrelated case.

Logan, a father of seven, was 54 years old.

