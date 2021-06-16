Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery on Friday in South Bend.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Frederick Scaife and 19-year-old Ronald Stevenson Jr. after police say they confessed to the robbery and several others.

On Friday, officers were called to the 4100 block of Lincoln Way West for reports of a robbery taking place.

Shortly after, they were called to the 700 block of Lincoln Way West for a suspicious person.

When they arrived, they located a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car.

Both men will appear in court on July 23.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.