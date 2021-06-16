Tuesday meeting covers resource officers in SBCSC schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday night, people gathered to discuss the school resource officer program in South Bend schools.

The meeting was held at Washington High School, where people were able to offer feedback and learn more about the program.

Last month, community activists called for the removal of all police officers from South Bend schools.

This came after an exchange between a South Bend police officer and the CEO of the South Bend Empowerment Zone circulated on social media.

“When we can have those dollars re-invested back into the classroom, provide training for teachers and support for students, that’s really what we want,” says Regina Williams-Preston of Black Lives Matter South Bend. “We want to provide preventive options.”

Others, however, have expressed how important police officers are in school settings, especially when it comes to student safety.

“Obviously there are a lot of different things you can do in between those two extremes and that’s what we have got to figure out. Where is the community consensus and where do we go from here,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

