Studebaker and History Museum welcome joint exhibit

Ind. (WNDU) - A Talos missile is being unveiled at the History Museum.

The missile is part of a joint exhibition between the Studebaker and History Museum.

Called “Manufacturing Victory,” the exhibit traces our region’s defense production over the past 160 years.

This particular missile was built in the 1950s, right here in Michiana.

“But it was built by the Bendix corporation in 1956, so it’s a really neat part of the local history, local Mishawaka history. Really big part of the Bendix story,” says Kyle Sater, Curator at Studebaker National Museum.

“We’re very excited to get everyone in here, to go to both museums, to see everything we have to offer,” says Kristie Erickson, Deputy Executive Director at the History Museum.

You can see the missile for yourself starting this Saturday.

The exhibit runs until February of next year.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.