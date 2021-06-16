Advertisement

South Bend accepting applications for Lamppost Lighting program

By 16 News Now
Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is accepting applications for the 2021 Lamppost Lighting program.

It offers easy self-install, solar-powered lampposts for front yards.

This year, the city has selected two target areas based on income, number of vacant lots, and need for lighting.

People who live within those areas will pay a lower share of the total cost.

And today Mayor James Mueller and the Department of Public Works installed a lamppost on Wellington Street.

“We hear a lot of concerns about the condition of lighting in our neighborhoods and this is one way in which we can bring that to residents,” Mueller said.

The last day to apply is June 30.

