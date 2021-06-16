Advertisement

Soldier Field to have full capacity for Bears games in 2021

Fans enter Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Chicago...
Fans enter Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(Matt Marton | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Chicago Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips announced in a letter sent to season ticket holders that Soldier Field will be at full capacity this season.

The Bears did not have fans attend any home games in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the letter, Phillips said that fans will be provided a safe game day experience in 2021 and he is excited to welcome them back to the oldest stadium in the NFL.

Phillips also says that a limited amount of fans will be able to attend training camp practices at Halas Hall this summer.

More details are expected to come on that later this month.

