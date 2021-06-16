Advertisement

Shake Shack manager sues NYPD officers, police unions over spiked shake allegation

A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false...
A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false allegations that shakes bought by officers were spiked with bleach.(Source: WPIX via CNN)
By WPIX staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPIX) – The manager of a Manhattan Shake Shack restaurant is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions.

It’s all over an incident last summer in which the restaurant was falsely accused of spiking officers’ shakes with bleach.

Three officers ordered milkshakes through a mobile app from the Shake Shack.

According to court documents, the officers threw them away when they didn’t taste right and notified the manager.

He gave the officers vouchers for free food and milkshakes, which they accepted.

The officers got sick, and police unions sent tweets stating the officers had been intentionally poisoned.

The tweets were shared and liked thousands of times.

According to a tweet from a detective, the NYPD investigated and determined Shake Shack employees didn’t do anything criminal.

Investigators believe a cleaning solution wasn’t fully cleared from the milkshake machine and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.

The manager is suing, alleging he was falsely arrested, suffered emotional and psychological damages and damage to his reputation.

Copyright 2021 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly house fire in Mishawaka
One dead, one injured in Mishawaka house fire
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says swimmers need to be especially aware of Lake Michigan.
Why you need to be aware of swimming in Lake Michigan
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Practical work’ summit for Biden, Putin: No punches or hugs
This April 13, 2019, file photo, shows homes in suburban Salt Lake City. Two studies released...
Millions fear eviction as US housing crisis worsens
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Prosecutors: New trial not merited for ex-cop in Floyd death