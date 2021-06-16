Revised use of force policy approved in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Board of Public Safety approved a revised use of force policy for the police department.

The policy states officers must have an understanding of, and true appreciation for their authority and limitations with respect to the use of force, and that officers shall use de-escalation tactics to reduce the need for force.

The policy comes after two years of discussions and town hall meetings.

The group Faith in Indiana called today’s vote a significant step.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.