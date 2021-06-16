Penn High School’s Bethany Galat finishes fourth in 100M Breaststroke Finals at Olympic Trials

OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - Penn High School graduate and Texas A&M swimmer Bethany Galat has been an Olympic hopeful ever since she jumped in the pool.

The Mishawaka native had a chance to make those dreams come true in the 100-meter breaststroke finals at the Olympic Trials Tuesday night.

Galat did not swim in her heat of the 200-meter individual medley this morning to prepare for Tuesday’s race.

Galat was so good that set a personal best in the trial in the 100-meter breaststroke finished the race in 1:05:75.

But that did not get Galat to Tokyo for the Olympics for that race.

She finished fourth overall.

Evansville and Indiana Hoosier swimmer Lilly King clocked the best time of the race finishing in 1:04:79.

Galat’s week in Omaha isn’t over yet. She can still qualify for the 200-meter breaststroke. Preliminaries are Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.