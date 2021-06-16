Officers investigating shooting near assisted living community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning more about a shooting that happened over the weekend near Grand Emerald Place Assisted Living Community.
Officers were called to the 4000 block of South Ironwood for reports of a shooting.
That’s where they found someone with a gunshot wound.
The person did not have life-threatening injuries.
The South Bend Police Shooting Response Team is leading the investigation.
