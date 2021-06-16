Officers investigating shooting near assisted living community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning more about a shooting that happened over the weekend near Grand Emerald Place Assisted Living Community.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of South Ironwood for reports of a shooting.

That’s where they found someone with a gunshot wound.

The person did not have life-threatening injuries.

The South Bend Police Shooting Response Team is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.