Natalee McNeil walks it off to send Bridgman to first state semifinals with 7-4 win over Whiteford

Bees junior shortstop Kaylee Shuler had a feeling McNeil would come up big.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: 5 hours ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WNDU) - With their backs against the wall, the Bridgman softball team lives to see another day as Natalee McNeil hit a three-run home run to walk it off for the Bees over Whiteford 7-4.

“When I saw it go out, it was just absolutely the best feeling to know that I could produce that for my team and take us to the final four,” McNeil said. “The best feeling. The absolute best feeling in the world.”

“It felt pretty good being on second base and being intentionally walked before that,” Shuler said. “I had complete confidence in Nat, and I knew that we were going to have this game right when she stepped up to the plate.”

Bridgman head coach Elaine Starbuck is also elated for the Bees senior star for sending the Bees to the school’s first ever state semifinal.

“I was so excited and so happy for her,” Starbuck said. “She’s our only senior and it could not happen to a better person.”

Bridgman will play at Michigan State Friday at 12:30 PM against Unionville-Sebewaing in the Division 4 semifinals with a trip to state on the line.

