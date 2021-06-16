Murder charge filed after 4-year-old boy dies

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 4-year-old boy who was beaten and taken to the hospital with severe injuries last week has died, and now a 19-year-old is facing a murder charge.

Police say the boy was with Christian Maradiaga for less than 10 minutes last Wednesday night.

The child was then found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.

Maradiaga now faces murder and neglect of a dependent charges in the boy’s death.

He will be in court for an initial hearing Thursday.

From the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Elkhart County:

Previously, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Elkhart County released information that in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 10, 2021, emergency responders were dispatched to Elkhart General Hospital in response to a report that a four (4) year old child had been beaten and was unresponsive. The child’s mother and a family friend advised law enforcement officials of the facts and circumstances of which they were aware. Law enforcement continued to gather information at the hospital, and immediately responded to an apartment in the 2800 block of Toledo Road, Elkhart, where one Christian Oneil Maradiaga (19) of Elkhart, was located and taken into custody. Probable Cause was found to support the arrest and a bond of $300,000 was set pending the filing of formal charges and further review.

At that time, the child’s prognosis was not optimistic, and the investigation was ongoing by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit (ECHU). Given the seriousness of the event, and the need for a thorough and complete assessment of the facts and circumstances of the event, official documents regarding probable cause for the arrest of Mr. Maradiaga were temporarily sealed.

On Friday, June 11, 2021, the child succumbed to his injuries and died. Accordingly, Prosecutor Vicki Elaine Becker filed a formal charge of Murder, a felony, and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 felony, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, against Mr. Maradiaga. The crime of Murder carries a possible prison sentence of up to 65 years, and Neglect Resulting in Death carries a possible prison sentence of up to 40 years. An Initial Hearing has been scheduled by the Elkhart Circuit Court for Thursday, June 17, at 8:30 a.m., where Mr. Maradiaga will be advised of the charges, his rights, and any deadlines in the case, and the Court will address Mr. Maradiaga’s right to counsel.

As this investigation is ongoing, if anyone has knowledge or information surrounding this matter, please contact Lt. Mike Carich or Detective Jackie Davis, ECHU, at 574-295-2825, as soon as possible.

