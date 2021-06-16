Advertisement

Mize, Cabrera help Tigers send Royals to 5th straight loss

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13), Daz Cameron, rear, and Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate the...
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13), Daz Cameron, rear, and Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate the team's 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Casey Mize turned in his eighth quality start in his last nine games, Miguel Cabrera got two more hits and the Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City 4-2.

The Royals lost their fifth in a row. Mize allowed three runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his sixth save in as many chances.

Cabrera, stuck in a slump for most of the season, doubled and singled to drive in one run and score another.

He had three hits in Monday night’s win over the Royals.

6/15/2021 11:23:00 PM (GMT -4:00)

