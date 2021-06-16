Advertisement

Mishawaka Police to hold vandals, families accountable

By Maria Catanzarite
Updated: 5 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Police are confirming a major jump in vandalism cases compared to 2020. At a Wednesday news conference, Lt. Tim Williams said two incidents happened in 2020.

“It’s sad that we have to have a press conference for this, first of all,” said Williams.

This year, 13 acts of vandalism have been confirmed. Most of the damage occurred at Central Park, and most of the vandals are minors, said police. There have been 10 incidents at Central Park where sit-up seats have been ripped on the fitness court. Lights on the concert stage have been smashed.

“Our other problem that we have is to replace [those lights] - it’s at least six weeks to eight weeks to get those lights back in now. And so now we have duct tape on our stage, which is a beautiful stage for everybody to enjoy all summer, that now doesn’t have lights on the bottom of it because of these kids. But luckily, we have - we know who did it. And we’re coming after them,” said Phil Blasko, Superintendent of the Mishawaka Parks Department.

The parks have cameras, and police say kids and their parents or guardians will be held accountable.

“If you think it’s a joke, or funny, so, you know, we’ll see what happens when you get the consequences through the courts, so and your parents get the bill,” Williams said. “I think the humor is gone now.”

Police are increasing their presence in the parks as well.

“We’re gonna have our school resource officers doing park patrols. We’re gonna have foot patrols out here with other officers,” Williams said. "

Blasko said the damage costs are in the thousands. If anyone sees vandalism, police encourage the public to call 911 or pick up one of the blue phones at city parks that connect to emergency dispatchers.

