Medical Moment: Living without a bladder

By 16 News Now
Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to the American Cancer Society, bladder cancer tends to be diagnosed at a more advanced stage in women.

30 percent of patients diagnosed with bladder cancer will need to have their bladder removed.

Martie Salt has details on what options patients have for living without a bladder.

Dr. Wright says since the incision site is a potential weak spot, it could put patients at a higher risk for a hernia and infections early on.

Staying hydrated can lower that risk.

