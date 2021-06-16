Advertisement

Local businesses receive Governor’s Century Business Award

By 16 News Now
Updated: 4 hours ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Governor Eric Holcomb honored more than 100 companies and groups with the Governor’s Century Business Award Wednesday.

This award recognizes each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.

Some local businesses were awarded.

Alex’s Show Hospital, Big C Lumber, Elkhart Bedding Company and Zimmerman Funeral Home were honored.

From us here at WNDU, congratulations.

