Lawless Lincolnway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up against for the past couple of years.

The video was taken by an ordinary citizen who wishes to remain anonymous. It was recently posted on the South Bend FOP #36 Facebook page.

The video starts out with a shot of the Phillips 66 station at LaSalle and Lafayette where a large crowd in the parking lot has drawn the attention of police

The photographer then heads west on Lincolnway West and is soon passed 23-times in about a two-minute span by vehicles that appear to be exceeding the speed limit, appear to be passing in the left turn lane, and appear to sometimes be passing in the left lane that carries oncoming traffic.

“I can’t imagine what was going through the minds of those who were on the other side. It’s almost that kind of that chicken scenario and its, what do you do? Do you stop? Do you hope that they can swerve? What happens next,” asked South Bend Police Department Spokesperson Christine Karsten.

At one point, the photographer slows for a red light—a red light that is totally disregarded by seven of the passing vehicles.

“And you can see that they’re in what they call a stunt line, or this line of, parade of cars that are speeding down and it wasn’t just one vehicle that was doing this. It seems one after another, this is just what they do, what’s going on,” Karsten said.

“It’s unacceptable,” said FOP Vice President Josh Morgan. “It’s putting people’s lives at risk. It’s putting officers’ lives at risk.”

The vehicles appeared to come from the direction of the Phillips 66 station, and it’s assumed that many of the passing cars were fleeing the parking lot.

While the drivers have yet to face consequences for their actions on Saturday night, an investigation is ongoing.

“Manpower issue or not, we will be out there and we will enforce what we can, and when it is enforced, don’t be surprised if you no longer have a car. Don’t be surprised if you are taken to jail,” said Morgan.

“I do know that we have identified several of those vehicles that were involved and what he (Chief Ruszkowski) wants to do moving forward is to continue to identify them, and then they will be impounded,” Karsten added.

