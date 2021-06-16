Advertisement

Kohlhepp, Kavadas named to Midwest All-Region teams

Two Domers received some honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Irish first baseman Niko Kavadas (left), Notre Dame relief pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp (right)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Irish relief pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp earned first team Midwest all region honors after recording a 7-2 record with a 3.08 ERA in 2021 with opposing batters hitting just .195 against the right hander.

Penn high school graduate Niko Kavadas was named second team All-Midwest as the Irish slugger broke the single season record for home runs at Notre Dame with 22 bombs this season.

