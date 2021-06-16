Kohlhepp, Kavadas named to Midwest All-Region teams

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Domers received some honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Irish relief pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp earned first team Midwest all region honors after recording a 7-2 record with a 3.08 ERA in 2021 with opposing batters hitting just .195 against the right hander.

Penn high school graduate Niko Kavadas was named second team All-Midwest as the Irish slugger broke the single season record for home runs at Notre Dame with 22 bombs this season.

