Keuchel crisp thru 7, leads White Sox past Rays 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) - Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings of crisp four-hit ball to win his fifth straight decision, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0.

Adam Engel hit a home run and Tim Anderson had three hits as the White Sox bounced back from a 5-2 loss on Monday in matchup of the teams with the two best records in the majors.

Danny Mendick drove in a run and set up another as Chicago won for the fifth time in six and ended Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/15/2021 11:05:15 PM (GMT -4:00)