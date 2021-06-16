Advertisement

Keuchel crisp thru 7, leads White Sox past Rays 3-0

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79), Leury Garcia (28), Tim Anderson and Danny Mendick, right,...
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79), Leury Garcia (28), Tim Anderson and Danny Mendick, right, celebrate the team's 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings of crisp four-hit ball to win his fifth straight decision, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0.

Adam Engel hit a home run and Tim Anderson had three hits as the White Sox bounced back from a 5-2 loss on Monday in matchup of the teams with the two best records in the majors.

Danny Mendick drove in a run and set up another as Chicago won for the fifth time in six and ended Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak.

6/15/2021 11:05:15 PM (GMT -4:00)

