Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning more about a Mishawaka apartment complex where residents say that after a month, they still have no electricity.

Those that live at Kamm’s Island Apartments say they have no way to contact property managers. Residents at other properties managed by the same company have the same problem.

“At least get some response out of them, because if we got any maintenance problems there’s no contact person to reach out to,” Dan Kiefer says. He Lives at St. Joseph Court Apartments which he says is managed by AA Property Management, LLC.

”Hell. You’ve heard descriptions of hell, this is it. We can’t cook, we can’t bathe, we can’t clean,” Connie Elmore says. She lives at Kamm’s Island Apartments in Mishawaka where she says it has been brutal being without electricity for a month.

So what’s the problem, why’s the power still out?

16 News Now went to the office and called the company’s phone number with no luck. The office says the office hours on Wednesday (when this story was published) are 2pm-6pm. Our crew showed up in that time frame, twice, and no one was in the office.

The address on the business card is the office at Kamm’s Island Apartments but no owners or managers to be found.

“They don’t care, they don’t care,” Elmore says.

Residents at Kamm’s did receive some contact, however it is rather unwelcomed news, an eviction notice saying they have to be out by July 2nd.

The City of Mishawaka says they’ve done everything they can to get power restored, it’s now up to the property owners to fix the building before power can be switched back on. They have until next week to do that or else the city can step in and issue fines for code violations.

Residents who live at the AA Property Management properties want answers, Dan Kiefer says they haven’t even cashed his last rent check and with no explanation.

“They’re giving the appearance, the company or whatever, that they’re slumlords. There’s been issues going on here for the longest time that they don’t want to address,” Kiefer says.

Tenants at Kamm’s remain left in the dark with no information.

“I just want this to happen to anybody else, this can’t happen to anybody else,” Elmore says.

On the eviction notice 16 News Now was provided it lists a company known as Indiana Land Trust, which could be the actual owner of the property. We reached out to them for comment but have not yet heard back. The notice says they will work with tenants to find housing if the tenant is in good standing. Tenants can also get their deposits back if their apartment is in good condition.

As for whether the lights will be back on by next week at Kamm’s Island Apartments, we’ll wait and see.

