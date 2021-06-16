Irish manager Link Jarrett proud of what Irish accomplished in 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Notre Dame baseball team received a warm welcome back to campus as several fans came to see the Irish return to Frank Eck Stadium.

While the Notre Dame baseball team did not achieve their Omaha dreams this season, after falling to Mississippi State in the Super Regional, Irish manager Link Jarrett says he is so proud to coach this group of ballplayers at Notre Dame.

“Can’t say enough about our guys,” Jarrett said. “It was a remarkable year. Their toughness and grit and determination to grind through the travel we endured probably 10,000 miles worth of travel, just remarkable how these guys handle their academics, the baseball and the transition into our coaching staff.”

While the Irish won’t be playing in Omaha this weekend, Jarrett is still making the trip out west to Nebraska for the College World Series.

His son, JT, plays for NC State, who knocked off top-seeded Arkansas to advance to Omaha.

Link and his wife Jen are flying out on Friday.

