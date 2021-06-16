Irish manager Link Jarrett has no plans to leave Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Throughout Notre Dame baseball’s season, where the team went on to win the ACC regular season title, there were several rumors that Irish manager Link Jarrett would leave for a job in the SEC at a school like Florida or Texas A&M.

Several parents of Irish players told 16 News Now, Notre Dame needs to do whatever they can to keep Jarrett coaching the Blue and Gold.

The last time Notre Dame baseball won a regional prior to this season, was in 2002 with manager Paul Mainieri. Mainieri left South Bend for the LSU job four years later in 2006.

After his first full Notre Dame baseball season, Jarrett says he is staying put and has no plans to leave.

“I’m not searching for anything,” Jarrett said. “If your name is not one that is popular or appears to be doing the right things with the program, then are you really doing the right things for your program? I love it here. I love these kids. These guys represent everything that you could possibly ask young men to represent. I love them.”

Jarrett isn’t playing the role of coach this weekend, he’ll be playing dad.

His son, JT, plays for NC State who is competing in the College World Series..

Link and his wife Jen are flying out to Omaha on Friday.

