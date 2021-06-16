Grandal’s single in 10th gives White Sox 8-7 win over Rays

CHICAGO (AP) - Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Tampa Bay 8-7, taking two of three from the Rays in a matchup of division leaders. Jóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White Sox, who’ve won 10 of 13. Yandy Díaz and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays, who won Monday night’s opener but dropped the next two. Abreu moved automatic runner Andrew Vaughn to third with a groundout and Grandal brought him home with a sharp liner to the right field wall off Pete Fairbanks.

