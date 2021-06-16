Food Truck Wednesdays return to Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Food Truck Wednesdays have returned to Mishawaka for the summer. Several different eateries lined up their mobile operations outsidemthe Ball Band Biergarten at Beutter Park on Wednesday.

There was everything from Italian and Mexican food to smothered fries to shaved ice.

Sam Rulli, owner of Rulli’s, said the pandemic has kept his business busy.

“We’ve come out of the pandemic - part of it. We’ve, we started our truck in 2019 so 2020 - we lost a lot of events, but then we started getting a lot of different events, like I said, the factories, that type of thing , said Rulli.

The Mishawaka Parks Department’s Food Truck Wednesdays is happening every week until August 25th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

