Advertisement

Food Truck Wednesdays return to Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Food Truck Wednesdays have returned to Mishawaka for the summer. Several different eateries lined up their mobile operations outsidemthe Ball Band Biergarten at Beutter Park on Wednesday.

There was everything from Italian and Mexican food to smothered fries to shaved ice.

Sam Rulli, owner of Rulli’s, said the pandemic has kept his business busy.

“We’ve come out of the pandemic - part of it. We’ve, we started our truck in 2019 so 2020 - we lost a lot of events, but then we started getting a lot of different events, like I said, the factories, that type of thing , said Rulli.

The Mishawaka Parks Department’s Food Truck Wednesdays is happening every week until August 25th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly house fire in Mishawaka
One dead, one injured in Mishawaka house fire
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says swimmers need to be especially aware of Lake Michigan.
Why you need to be aware of swimming in Lake Michigan
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery

Latest News

Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
A Talos missile is being unveiled at the History Museum. The missile is part of a joint...
Studebaker and History Museum welcome joint exhibit
Martie Salt has details on what options patients have for living without a bladder.
Medical Moment: Living without a bladder
South Bend police
Revised use of force policy approved in South Bend