First Alert Forecast: Clear and Comfortable

Lots of sunshine on Wednesday with lower humidity. The heat will be on with more chances for rain by the end of the week. Find out when rain could return in your First Alert Forecast right now!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: A Moderate Swim Risk is in place today along lake Michigan beaches. Choppy waves and the potential for strong currents. Lots of sunshine and lower humidity. Temperatures rising into the upper 70s with a light breeze. High of 78.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with a light breeze. Low of 51.

THURSDAY: Warming up with a touch more humidity but still feeling very comfortable. A few clouds later in the day with lots of sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s. High of 87.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid with thunderstorms possible during the morning hours. There will be a few more showers or storms possible late in the day. Nearing 90 with higher humidity under a mixture of clouds and sun. High of 90.

LONG RANGE: Much cooler come Saturday with a high in the upper 70s. Lots of sunshine before our next chance of rain Sunday into Monday as another system could bring some showers and thunderstorms. An up and down pattern as we head into the official start of summer and Father’s Day!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, June 15th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 78

Tuesday’s Low: 55

Precipitation: 0.00″

