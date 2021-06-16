Charter schools make case to take over Tarkington Elementary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Indiana charter schools made their case to the Department of Education to take over Tarkington Elementary School after the school board voted to shut it down this year.

The public meeting saw presentations from Career and Success Academy of South Bend, as well as Paramount Schools of Excellence from Indianapolis.

A committee will decide which school gets Tarkington.

Employees of both schools and the general public weighed in on who should get the building.

“Paramount delivers academic excellence and well-rounded excellence. One of my responsibilities is to scan nationally to find great schools that achieve excellence for kids and paramount is one of the schools we are proud to support because of their exceptional outcomes.”

“The part that is my favorite about career academy is I was at South Bend schools for a long time.”

No word on when the committee will decide who takes over Tarkington Elementary.

