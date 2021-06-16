Advertisement

Castro HR, Tigers rally for sweep over skidding Royals

Salvador Perez also connected for the Royals, hitting his 17th of the season.
The Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, is congratulated by teammate Niko Goodrum, left,...
The Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, is congratulated by teammate Niko Goodrum, left, after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Willi Castro homered during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 for a three-game sweep. The Royals have lost six in a row and 11 of 12. Kansas City starter Brady Singer was removed after just three innings with tightness in his pitching shoulder. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal picked up the win, allowing three runs in six innings. Michael Fulmer earned his fifth save in six chances. Adalberto Mondesi hit a home run in his first at-bat since returning from the injured list. Salvador Perez also connected for the Royals, hitting his 17th of the season.

