Buchanan Softball hits their way into state semifinals

By Megan Smedley
Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Buchanan Bucks softball team defeated Central Montcalm, 11-2, on Tuesday at Cornerstone University to earn their spot in the Division 3 State Semifinals.

“The best. It feels the best,” head coach Rachel Carlson said. “We did not hit great in the regionals so that was our focus yesterday at practice So we finetuned our hitting and boy, did we hit the ball.”

Freshman Hannah Herman launched a two-run home run in the fourth to give the Bucks a 7-0 lead.

“It feels awesome, like coming into our freshman year and already making it. is awesome,” Herman said.

Freshman Hailee Kara followed it up with an inside-the-park home run to make it 8-0.

“Our freshman year has been really fun and how far we’ve made it, is so cool.” Kara said.

Sophia Lozmack threw a complete game for the 11-2 win.

Buchanan will play Standish-Sterling on Friday at 3 p.m. at Michigan State for the state semifinals.

