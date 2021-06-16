Advertisement

Bridgman softball makes school history becoming first sports program to reach state semifinals

The walk-off homer was sweet, but the result was even sweeter.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: 1 hour ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WNDU) - History was made in Battle Creek on Tuesday night.

Natalee McNeil, the only senior on the Bridgman softball team, hit a walk-off three-run home run to send the Bees to the state semifinals.

This is the first time that not just the Bridgman softball team made the final four, but it’s also the first time any sports program at Bridgman has advanced to the state semifinals.

“So excited for that to give them the chance to actually get a state tournament possibly,” Bridgman head coach Elaine Starbuck said.

The Bees are proud to be a part of history.

“It feels fantastic to be going to the final four,” Bridgman junior shortstop Kaylee Shuler said. “Bridgman hasn’t been there ever for softball. The farthest they’ve ever gone is regionals, and it feels good to be a part of the team that is going there for the first time.”

The Bees will look to continue this historic run later this week.

They’ll play at Michigan State Friday in the state semifinals at 12:30 PM against Unionville-Sebewaing.

