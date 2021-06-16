1st ever Five Star Life Summer Basketball Camp coming to Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the best basketball players to come out of the city of Elkhart is looking to pack the very gym he grew up playing in to help kids grow their game.

Elkhart Memorial Alum Todd Johnson, who now plays professionally overseas, will be leading Five Star Life’s first ever summer basketball camp in just 12 days.

The camp will run from June 28 - June 30th at Tubbs Gym at Elkhart High School.

Kids second through eighth grades are eligible to register.

Johnson says the goal of the camp is not only to help kids build their skills on the court, but off the court as well.

“One thing I want to focus on and key on is communication and teamwork. We kind of really build our foundation around teamwork and just helping out others,” Johnson says.

