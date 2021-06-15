Advertisement

Terrific Tuesday!

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Updated: 11 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MOSTLY COMFORTABLE... While there will be an occasional warm, and rather humid, day over the next week and a half, overall it will be rather comfortable. A cold front will be moving through every few days, bringing a chance for showers and a thunderstorm each time. Behind each front will come a shot of dry, more comfortable, air. My main concern at the moment is that if we miss any of these chances for rain, then we will get more concerned about a drought. So, let’s hope that doesn’t happen!

Tonight: Clear and turning cool overnight. Low: 51, Wind: Becoming Calm

Wednesday: Another sunny day with a pleasantly warm afternoon. High: 78, Wind: NW 6-12

Wednesday night: Clear and cool again. Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly sunny...a little warmer in the afternoon. High: 84

