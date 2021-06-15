Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are learning new details about a teenager who allegedly molested and murdered 6-year-old Grace Ross back in March.

Today the 14-year-old was back in court.

During the hearing, 16 News Now learned the defense and prosecution are close to finishing their evaluations.

There are a couple different evaluations being prepared: one is for competency, which will help determine if the suspect is fit for trial.

“How do you address somebody who may or may not be competent? If they are not competent then right away you change procedures and you need to talk about mental health commitments and things like that. If they are deemed competent, then you proceed with either juvenile or you make a decision on waiver at that point,” said St. Joseph County Deputy Prosecutor Chris Fronk.

The other is a full psychological evaluation.

“The full psychological evaluation really informs all the rest of the decisions that flow from that,” Fronk said.

As of now, the competency hearing is set for July 16.

“We are getting pretty close to the timetable on that. We anticipate being able to proceed, but still a little bit up in the air with whether or not those reports are done in time for both parties to have them in advance of the hearing and be able to analyze them and make decisions and arguments on them,” Fronk said.

These evaluations require a lot of background work

“If you want well-founded opinions to work from, there’s a lot of background work that needs to be done. I commend the doctors for their diligence in that regard,” Fronk said.

Ross’s body was found in the woods near her apartment complex.

The 14-year-old was arrested for the killing after he allegedly told police a “shadowy man” was controlling him and made him strangle the girl to death.

The defense also plans to add an additional witness to the case - a forensic clinical psychologist out of Chicago.

Another witness will testify on July 16 during the public session.

The trial has been set for August 11th pending the outcome of the competency hearing.

