State parks offer ‘fireworks free’ July 4th weekend

By Mary Houle
Updated: 16 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fireworks are a popular way to celebrate July 4th, but options are available for those wanting a quieter holiday.

Many campgrounds and recreation areas in Michigan are offering a ‘fireworks free’ 4th of July weekend.

No fireworks will be allowed the entire holiday weekend at participating parks.

This is for those who experience PTSD from loud noises and flashes, like our veterans.

Jennifer Lamb, a Strategic Outreach Manager for Michigan Veterans Association (MVA) says it’s important to accommodate for our veterans during this holiday.

“Helping veterans celebrate this extremely patriotic day without an unintentional trigger is really one of the ways that America as a whole and Michigan as a state can best support our nations veterans,” says Lamb.

For a full list of the participating state parks, click here.

