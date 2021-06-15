South Bend Police Athletic League bring smiles at summer cookout

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Athletic League brought families together after holding its annual summer cookout.

It happened Tuesday afternoon outside Adams High School thanks to Lowes, who helped provide the tents, food, and activities for the event.

South Bend Police Captain David Herron Boykins, who co-manages the PAL program, says it feels great to see parents and their kids sharing a meal and playing games with the very officers that serve their community.

“It’s a great feeling just to see the parents come out so they know who is around their kids, they support the police, and they support what we believe in and that is teaching kids life-learning skills through athletics,” Herron says.

