Advertisement

South Bend International Airport holds open house Tuesday

By 16 News Now
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A public open house is being held Tuesday at South Bend International Airport.

It’s happening from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., on June 15, on the airport’s second floor in the upstairs atrium, east of the Delta ticket counter.

You’ll be able to learn about the airport’s ongoing Master Plan Study, which includes a discussion about critical aircraft, future facility needs and improvements under consideration.

The goal, according to Airport Executive Director Mike Daigle, is to make South Bend a better place.

“The South Bend International Airport is a huge economic engine for our region, and when you look at that, you say, ‘How can we make that engine run better? How can we make it more effective and benefit our community?’” Daigle explains.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly house fire in Mishawaka
One dead, one injured in Mishawaka house fire
Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says swimmers need to be especially aware of Lake Michigan.
Why you need to be aware of swimming in Lake Michigan
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court

Latest News

Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Last month, some community activists called for the removal of all police officers from South...
Tuesday meeting covers resource officers in SBCSC schools
A woman was arrested and charged after allegedly leaving her 3-month-old son in a hot car...
Elkhart woman accused of leaving baby in hot car appears in court
With 2020 marking Lake Michigan's deadliest year for drownings in the past decade, the need for...
Lifeguards train for open water rescues
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code