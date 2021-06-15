South Bend International Airport holds open house Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A public open house is being held Tuesday at South Bend International Airport.

It’s happening from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., on June 15, on the airport’s second floor in the upstairs atrium, east of the Delta ticket counter.

You’ll be able to learn about the airport’s ongoing Master Plan Study, which includes a discussion about critical aircraft, future facility needs and improvements under consideration.

The goal, according to Airport Executive Director Mike Daigle, is to make South Bend a better place.

“The South Bend International Airport is a huge economic engine for our region, and when you look at that, you say, ‘How can we make that engine run better? How can we make it more effective and benefit our community?’” Daigle explains.

