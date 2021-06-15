Restaurants eligible for SJC innovation grants

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Local restaurants that invested in keeping customers and employees safe during the pandemic are receiving some support.

St. Joseph County and South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the initiative.

Restaurants are eligible for grants of up to $2,000 if they meet criteria, like having an active food permit from the county, and remaining open throughout most of 2020.

They’ll also need to verify their investments and additions made to increase safety for customers and workers.

The online application can be found on the county’s website at sjcindiana.com/igr.

