Advertisement

Restaurants eligible for SJC innovation grants

By 16 News Now
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Local restaurants that invested in keeping customers and employees safe during the pandemic are receiving some support.

St. Joseph County and South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the initiative.

Restaurants are eligible for grants of up to $2,000 if they meet criteria, like having an active food permit from the county, and remaining open throughout most of 2020.

They’ll also need to verify their investments and additions made to increase safety for customers and workers.

The online application can be found on the county’s website at sjcindiana.com/igr.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly house fire in Mishawaka
One dead, one injured in Mishawaka house fire
Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says swimmers need to be especially aware of Lake Michigan.
Why you need to be aware of swimming in Lake Michigan
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court

Latest News

Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Last month, some community activists called for the removal of all police officers from South...
Tuesday meeting covers resource officers in SBCSC schools
A woman was arrested and charged after allegedly leaving her 3-month-old son in a hot car...
Elkhart woman accused of leaving baby in hot car appears in court
With 2020 marking Lake Michigan's deadliest year for drownings in the past decade, the need for...
Lifeguards train for open water rescues
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code