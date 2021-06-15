Advertisement

Plymouth marks start of broadband expansion with groundbreaking ceremony

By Ibrahim Samra
Updated: 11 hours ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of broadband expansion in Plymouth Wednesday.

It happened outside Webster Elementary School, where Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter met leaders of Surf Broadband Solutions.

By installing fiber optics on homes throughout the area, Surf’s Bill Haughee says community members will soon have access to high-speed internet more than before.

“We really because of COVID and the discovery that everybody needs broadband. It’s the great equalizer so we have ramped up our efforts to get fiber to the home,” Haughee says.

Broadband expansion in Plymouth is expected to be completed within the next 90 days, according to Haughee.

