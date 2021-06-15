Advertisement

Peterson, Smith lead Mets to 5-2 home win over Cubs

Jake Arrieta took the loss.
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, slides past Chicago Cubs' Sergio Alcantara, right, to...
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, slides past Chicago Cubs' Sergio Alcantara, right, to steal second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, June 14, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - David Peterson pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings for his first win in two months, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs at home for the first time in exactly four years with a 5-2 victory. Dominic Smith homered for the Mets, who stopped Chicago’s five-game winning streak in the opener of a four-game series between NL division leaders. New York scored all its runs with two outs and snapped a seven-game skid at Citi Field against the Cubs that began on May 31, 2018. Peterson was 0-4 with a 6.32 ERA in his previous nine starts. Anthony Rizzo and Patrick Wisdom hit back-to-back homers for the Cubs. Jake Arrieta took the loss.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police respond to an overnight shooting on E. Victoria Street in South Bend
Two separate shootings in South Bend leave three injured
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
State Road 933 is blocked in Roseland after a rollover crash involving two vehicles.
Two people injured after rollover crash
A local elected official does not believe he was targeted when he was hit with a pellet after a...
St. Joseph County Commissioner hit with pellet over the weekend
The inaugural Community BBQ & Field Day took place in Elkhart Sunday.
Barbecue brings Elkhart community together

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman is congratulated while coming back to the dugout after hitting...
Tigers lose 2 pitchers to injuries, end 3-game skid, beat KC
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, right, celebrates his home run off Chicago White Sox relief...
MLB-best Rays power past White Sox; Glasnow exits early
Buchanan baseball head coach Jim Brawley hits fly balls during Bucks baseball practice on June...
Buchanan baseball not getting ahead of themselves with state title two wins away
Notre Dame players console each other following their loss to Mississippi State at an NCAA...
No. 10 Irish fall in Super Regional Finale to No. 7 Bulldogs, 11-7