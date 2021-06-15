Penn High School’s Bethany Galat advances to Olympic Trials finals in 100m breaststroke

OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - This entire week down in Omaha are the US Olympic trials and Penn High School’s own Bethany Galat is leaving her mark.

On Monday in the 100-meter breaststroke, she finished the preliminaries in second place swimming the 100 meters in 1:05.89 seconds.

In the semifinal, Galat looked just as good. She finishes with a time of 1:05.96 seconds, which earns her a spot in the finals in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Galat moves on to the final, Michiana can watch her try and become an Olympian Tuesday night on WNDU.

The top two swimmers will represent the United States in the 100-meter breaststroke.

The coverage gets started at 8 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.