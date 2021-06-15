Advertisement

Penn High School’s Bethany Galat advances to Olympic Trials finals in 100m breaststroke

The top two swimmers will represent the United States in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Bethany Galat participates in the Women's 100 Breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic...
Bethany Galat participates in the Women's 100 Breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - This entire week down in Omaha are the US Olympic trials and Penn High School’s own Bethany Galat is leaving her mark.

On Monday in the 100-meter breaststroke, she finished the preliminaries in second place swimming the 100 meters in 1:05.89 seconds.

In the semifinal, Galat looked just as good. She finishes with a time of 1:05.96 seconds, which earns her a spot in the finals in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Galat moves on to the final, Michiana can watch her try and become an Olympian Tuesday night on WNDU.

The coverage gets started at 8 PM.

