MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning house fire in Mishawaka has claimed the life of one person.

It happened in the 500 block of Lincoln Way West just before 2 Tuesday morning.

Officials tell us one person was killed and a second person is injured and was taken to burn unit in Fort Wayne.

This is a developing story, we will update it as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.