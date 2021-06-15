Notre Dame baseball comes back home, cherishes special 2021 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish manager Link Jarrett said it best after being eliminated last night by Mississippi State 11-7 Monday in the Super Regional - “it just stings.”

The Irish fell just one game short of making the College World Series for the first time since 2002.

The biggest bummer for the Irish is that this season was so special.

Notre Dame won the first home game of the year on a walk off home run by Ryan Cole on a cold March night against Duke.

The season just got even more special after that. After being picked to finish last in the ACC standings, Notre Dame proved the doubters wrong and won the ACC regular season title without losing back-to-back games all year.

The team made it back to the Bend on Tuesday, and Irish manager Link Jarrett says his first full season in South Bend was special even though they won’t be going to Omaha.

“Watching them learn and adapt to what we are trying to do has been remarkable,” Jarrett said. “I have never had a group that as a head coach or an assistant coach, I think I have won five conference championships in various conferences, and I have never had a group adapt to a system then the way these guys did. They are intelligent kids. They are in tuned with what they are doing. They work. I can’t just say enough about the progress these individuals made. When individuals make those sort of strides and commitments, you can see the team play a very high level.”

Tough end to the season for the Irish, but what a special year it was.

Link Jarrett said he expects many of his guys to be back next year, excluding Penn High School grad Niko Kavadas and relief pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp.

