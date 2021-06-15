Advertisement

MLB-best Rays power past White Sox; Glasnow exits early

Tim Anderson had two hits and Brian Goodwin added an RBI single for the White Sox, whose four-game winning streak ended.
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, right, celebrates his home run off Chicago White Sox relief...
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, right, celebrates his home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Garrett Crochet with third base coach Rodney Linares during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
CHICAGO (AP) - Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 for their fourth straight win. Tampa Bay improved to 43-24, 1 1/2 games ahead of the White Sox for the best record in the majors. The Rays have won seven of eight. Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow left after four innings with right elbow inflammation. The 6-foot-8 right-hander allowed two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out six, throwing 40 of 53 pitches for strikes. Tim Anderson had two hits and Brian Goodwin added an RBI single for the White Sox, whose four-game winning streak ended.

