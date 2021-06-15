Advertisement

Michigan Senate passes $4.4B in K-12 aid after deal struck

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Senate has voted unanimously to allocate nearly $4.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid to K-12 schools after Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration reached an agreement.

The supplemental budget bill would spend all but $362 million in unallotted school funding from U.S. rescue packages approved in March and December.

The House is expected to send the measure to the governor as soon as Wednesday.

The vote was a sign of progress weeks after Whitmer and GOP legislative leaders announced the framework of a deal to open budget talks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Deadly house fire in Mishawaka
One dead, one injured in Mishawaka house fire
Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says swimmers need to be especially aware of Lake Michigan.
Why you need to be aware of swimming in Lake Michigan
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court

Latest News

Roughly 55% of adults in America are now fully vaccinated, but the rollout is slowing. It's...
California, New York reopen but experts worry over Delta variant, those not vaccinated
Disneyland still has a reservation system in place, which is keeping attendance and lines down,...
Disneyland opens to out-of-state visitors, fewer COVID-19 restrictions
As the US passed a grim milestone today -- 600,000 lives lost to COVID-19 -- top US health...
Delta variant causing concern
Government scientists say that the vaccine is still very effective against the variant in...
UK delays easing COVID-19 restrictions due to Delta variant