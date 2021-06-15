Michigan Senate passes $4.4B in K-12 aid after deal struck

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Senate has voted unanimously to allocate nearly $4.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid to K-12 schools after Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration reached an agreement.

The supplemental budget bill would spend all but $362 million in unallotted school funding from U.S. rescue packages approved in March and December.

The House is expected to send the measure to the governor as soon as Wednesday.

The vote was a sign of progress weeks after Whitmer and GOP legislative leaders announced the framework of a deal to open budget talks.

